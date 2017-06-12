Trump To Hold Rally In Iowa Next Week

Trump To Hold Rally In Iowa Next Week

Next Story Prev Story
Monday Read more: The Daily Caller

The rally on June 21 was announced by his re-election campaign Monday, after a previously scheduled June 1 rally in Cedar Rapids was postponed. The rally will be held at the U.S. Cellular Center.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Daily Caller.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Melbourne Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Why Fear Facts About Jews? Video 8 hr Dr Shipman 2
The Sheriff and Bill Mick Dont Mention Opioids ... 9 hr Fran Dresser 18
News Aldi stores expanding, to offer more products 9 hr Rothchild 1
Band Practice At Auschwitz (May '16) Tue Debbie Lipspat 94
Theres Art and then Jewish Perversion Tue Satanangelo 4
Bill Mick Jews Push For Legal Marijuana Tue Satanangelo 2
Jew Doctor issues Millions of Opiods Mon Bill Mick Absent 5
See all Melbourne Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Melbourne Forum Now

Melbourne Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Melbourne Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Health Care
  2. North Korea
  3. China
  4. Iran
  5. Hillary Clinton
  1. Mexico
  2. Syria
  3. Tiger Woods
  4. Kentucky Derby
  5. Afghanistan
 

Melbourne, FL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,487 • Total comments across all topics: 281,753,556

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC