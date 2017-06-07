Teaching Boys to be Men: Summit moves to Melbourne campus
A mentoring event for young boys and teens has outgrown its original venue and is now headed to Easter Florida State College in Melbourne Teaching Boys to be Men: Summit moves to Melbourne campus A mentoring event for young boys and teens has outgrown its original venue and is now headed to Easter Florida State College in Melbourne Check out this story on floridatoday.com: http://on.flatoday.com/2sEJ4mc It is a conference that started over two decades ago as a series of talks between young boys and men beneath the shaded oaks behind Mount Missionary Baptist Church in north Palm Bay.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Florida Today.
Add your comments below
Melbourne Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Communism is Judaism
|8 hr
|Rabbi Marx
|1
|Jews Did 9/11
|8 hr
|Judge Hellerstein
|2
|Jew Doctor issues Millions of Opiods
|8 hr
|Bill Mick Absent
|3
|Bill Mick is a Pervert
|9 hr
|Polansky
|5
|Neumann Goes on a Shooting Spree
|9 hr
|Seinfeld
|1
|What does Trump mean for America?
|Tue
|campfire treats
|7
|Jews Want Your Kids Dead Period
|Tue
|Bill Mick Absent
|9
Find what you want!
Search Melbourne Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC