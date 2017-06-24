Scattered showers, lightning could st...

Scattered showers, lightning could strike into next week

48 min ago Read more: Florida Today

Scattered showers, lightning could strike into next week There also will be a moderate threat of rip currents off Space Coast beaches. Check out this story on floridatoday.com: http://on.flatoday.com/2t6PI8f Scattered showers and lightning storms are expected Saturday, with downburst winds and locally heavy rain near the Interstate 4 corridor, according to the National Weather Service in Melbourne.

