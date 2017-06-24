Scattered showers, lightning could strike into next week
Scattered showers, lightning could strike into next week There also will be a moderate threat of rip currents off Space Coast beaches. Check out this story on floridatoday.com: http://on.flatoday.com/2t6PI8f Scattered showers and lightning storms are expected Saturday, with downburst winds and locally heavy rain near the Interstate 4 corridor, according to the National Weather Service in Melbourne.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Florida Today.
Add your comments below
Melbourne Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Mentally Ill Jew Spraying Swastikas Ehhhh Again!
|Thu
|Herman Rosenblat
|2
|Rabbi Calls for Poisoning of Palestinian Water ...
|Wed
|Nokmim
|2
|Jews Desecrate Christian Cemetery No Media
|Jun 21
|USS Liberty
|1
|Bealls expanding stores (Jun '06)
|Jun 20
|USS LIBERTY
|6
|Jew Tells the World About Jews
|Jun 20
|Fagin666
|2
|Ten Million Dollars A Day To The Jew State
|Jun 20
|Drumpfelstein
|2
|iheart Bankrupt May Not Make Another Year
|Jun 20
|Mongolian Mick
|4
Find what you want!
Search Melbourne Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC