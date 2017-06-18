Report: University grads getting jobs...

Report: University grads getting jobs, furthering education

Sunday Jun 18 Read more: Florida Today

Although the median salary for the 2015 graduates working full-time was $39,100, it ranged from $58,600 for engineering graduates to $29,500 for biological sciences graduates.

Melbourne, FL

