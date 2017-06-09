Rainy season douses busy dry season i...

Rainy season douses busy dry season in Brevard

Next Story Prev Story
Friday Read more: Florida Today

Rainy season douses busy dry season in Brevard As much acreage burned from wildfires this season as did the last three years combined Check out this story on floridatoday.com: http://on.flatoday.com/2sLFIxH A week's worth of daily rain put an end to a busy dry season and months of wildfires, though not a season firefighters and Brevard County residents will soon forget. The acreage that burned in the county over the last five months was roughly the same amount that burned from 2014 to 2016, the Florida Forest Service said.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Florida Today.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Melbourne Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Theres Art and then Jewish Perversion 8 hr Spearmint 3
Jew Doctor issues Millions of Opiods 10 hr Bill Mick Absent 5
More Jews Paint Swastikas on Synagogues 10 hr Bill Mick Absent 2
The Sheriff and Bill Mick Dont Mention Opioids ... 10 hr Mogilevich 17
Communism is Judaism Jun 7 Rabbi Marx 1
Jews Did 9/11 Jun 7 Judge Hellerstein 2
Bill Mick is a Pervert Jun 7 Polansky 5
See all Melbourne Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Melbourne Forum Now

Melbourne Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Melbourne Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Mexico
  3. Hillary Clinton
  4. Syria
  5. Health Care
  1. North Korea
  2. Microsoft
  3. Tiger Woods
  4. Kentucky Derby
  5. Iran
 

Melbourne, FL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,065 • Total comments across all topics: 281,708,117

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC