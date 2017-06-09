Rainy season douses busy dry season in Brevard
Rainy season douses busy dry season in Brevard As much acreage burned from wildfires this season as did the last three years combined Check out this story on floridatoday.com: http://on.flatoday.com/2sLFIxH A week's worth of daily rain put an end to a busy dry season and months of wildfires, though not a season firefighters and Brevard County residents will soon forget. The acreage that burned in the county over the last five months was roughly the same amount that burned from 2014 to 2016, the Florida Forest Service said.
