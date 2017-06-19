Police investigating Liberty Bell Memorial Museum roof-repair controversy
The museum was billed $30,600 for roofing repairs, but Melbourne building officials later estimated that the repairs were only worth $14,800. Police investigating Liberty Bell Memorial Museum roof-repair controversy The museum was billed $30,600 for roofing repairs, but Melbourne building officials later estimated that the repairs were only worth $14,800.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Florida Today.
Add your comments below
Melbourne Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Mentally Ill Jew Spraying Swastikas Ehhhh Again!
|7 hr
|Herman Rosenblat
|2
|Rabbi Calls for Poisoning of Palestinian Water ...
|Wed
|Nokmim
|2
|Jews Desecrate Christian Cemetery No Media
|Wed
|USS Liberty
|1
|Jew Tells the World About Jews
|Jun 20
|Fagin666
|2
|Ten Million Dollars A Day To The Jew State
|Jun 20
|Drumpfelstein
|2
|iheart Bankrupt May Not Make Another Year
|Jun 20
|Mongolian Mick
|4
|Why Fear Facts About Jews? Video
|Jun 20
|Polansky
|3
Find what you want!
Search Melbourne Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC