Parents accused of leaving young children without food or water in filthy Melbourne motel room
Two parents were arrested in Melbourne Thursday after police say they left their four young children alone in a filthy motel room without food, water or a way to reach them, police said. Officers were called to the River Palm Motel on South Harbor City Boulevard at about 1 p.m. after receiving a report of a 6-year-old girl found wandering around the facility alone, the Melbourne Police Department said.
