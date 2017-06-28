Melbourne Youth rally calls for more love, fewer guns
Melbourne Youth rally calls for more love, fewer guns Melbourne Youth rally calls for more love, fewer guns Check out this story on floridatoday.com: http://on.flatoday.com/2tZkJbq A Sunday Youth Rally at City of Refuge Christian Center in Cocoa was held June 25 which included motivational speaker and attorney Alton Edmond of Edmond Inspiration. The 60-year-old minister, who grew up in south Melbourne before moving to Los Angeles, plans to return to his old neighborhood Saturday to hold a peace rally and to create awareness among adults and youth alike about the impact of gun violence on communities across the nation.
