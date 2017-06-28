Melbourne Youth rally calls for more love, fewer guns Melbourne Youth rally calls for more love, fewer guns Check out this story on floridatoday.com: http://on.flatoday.com/2tZkJbq A Sunday Youth Rally at City of Refuge Christian Center in Cocoa was held June 25 which included motivational speaker and attorney Alton Edmond of Edmond Inspiration. The 60-year-old minister, who grew up in south Melbourne before moving to Los Angeles, plans to return to his old neighborhood Saturday to hold a peace rally and to create awareness among adults and youth alike about the impact of gun violence on communities across the nation.

