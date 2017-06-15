Melbourne police officers suspended f...

Melbourne police officers suspended for mishandling counterprotester...

The "Fake News" counterprotester screamed within inches of protesters' faces; waved his arms; used vulgar language; and called children crude names. Melbourne police officers suspended for mishandling counterprotester during animal-rights demonstration The "Fake News" counterprotester screamed within inches of protesters' faces; waved his arms; used vulgar language; and called children crude names.

