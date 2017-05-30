Melbourne may approve tank-driving,...

Melbourne may approve tank-driving,...

Next Story Prev Story
51 min ago Read more: WTSP-TV Saint Petersburg

Thrill-seeking tourists could soon get to catch a ride on an armored personnel carrier, hop aboard an Abbot FV433 self-propelled artillery and drive the tank-like vehicle along a half-mile wooded trail off of John Rodes Boulevard. For an additional charge, the diesel-engine behemoth could crush a junk vehicle - all to the consternation of some homeowners in the adjacent Hammock Trace Preserve subdivision.

Start the conversation, or Read more at WTSP-TV Saint Petersburg.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Melbourne Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Jews Want Your Kids Dead Period Wed flbob 7
The Sheriff and Bill Mick Dont Mention Opioids ... Tue Sheriff Israhell 15
Trash pick up May 28 American pie 1
News Bealls expanding stores (Jun '06) May 28 Get a Clue 4
What does Trump mean for America? May 26 flbob 4
Raymond Bobo (May '12) May 23 NJ shore 6
Bill Mick is a Pervert May 10 Polansky 1
See all Melbourne Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Melbourne Forum Now

Melbourne Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Melbourne Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Climate Change
  3. Microsoft
  4. Health Care
  5. Tiger Woods
  1. Gunman
  2. Stanley Cup
  3. North Korea
  4. Tornado
  5. Mexico
 

Melbourne, FL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 21,315 • Total comments across all topics: 281,467,126

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC