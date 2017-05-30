Melbourne may approve tank-driving,...

Thrill-seeking tourists could soon get to catch a ride on an armored personnel carrier, hop aboard an Abbot FV433 self-propelled artillery and drive the tank-like vehicle along a half-mile wooded trail off of John Rodes Boulevard. For an additional charge, the diesel-engine behemoth could crush a junk vehicle - all to the consternation of some homeowners in the adjacent Hammock Trace Preserve subdivision.

