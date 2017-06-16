Major crimes slightly down in Brevard in 2016
Major crimes slightly down in Brevard in 2016 Palm Bay's major crime rate dropped by nearly 8 percent, while Titusvillle is up by that amount Check out this story on floridatoday.com: http://on.flatoday.com/2sBLg10 SpaceX is giving you a mid work-day break on Monday, a body is discovered under a south Brevard bridge and a well-known gym is shutting down are the stories on today's News in 90 seconds. Posted June 16, 2017 The agency compiles crime reports sent in by sheriff's offices and police departments for seven categories of major crimes, such as murder, rape, burglary, robbery and aggravated assault.
