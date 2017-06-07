Lifeguards rescue rafters swept out into ocean from Melbourne Beach
Lifeguards rescue rafters swept out into ocean from Melbourne Beach No one was injured during the incident, which happened shortly after 1 p.m. Check out this story on floridatoday.com: http://on.flatoday.com/2s58fBw Early release days could move to Fridays, SpaceX will launch the X37B spy plane and HEalth First names winner of contest recreating birth day photos. Posted June 7, 2017 Wednesday's storm swept a pair of teenage rafters 700 yards east into the ocean from Melbourne Beach, but lifeguards were able to catch up with them, Brevard County Ocean Rescue said.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Florida Today.
Add your comments below
Melbourne Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|The Sheriff and Bill Mick Dont Mention Opioids ...
|Thu
|DrJohnston
|16
|Communism is Judaism
|Jun 7
|Rabbi Marx
|1
|Jews Did 9/11
|Jun 7
|Judge Hellerstein
|2
|Jew Doctor issues Millions of Opiods
|Jun 7
|Bill Mick Absent
|3
|Bill Mick is a Pervert
|Jun 7
|Polansky
|5
|Neumann Goes on a Shooting Spree
|Jun 7
|Seinfeld
|1
|What does Trump mean for America?
|Jun 6
|campfire treats
|7
Find what you want!
Search Melbourne Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC