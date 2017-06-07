Lifeguards rescue rafters swept out i...

Lifeguards rescue rafters swept out into ocean from Melbourne Beach

Wednesday Jun 7 Read more: Florida Today

Wednesday's storm swept a pair of teenage rafters 700 yards east into the ocean from Melbourne Beach, but lifeguards were able to catch up with them, Brevard County Ocean Rescue said.

