Lifeguards rescue rafters swept out into ocean from Melbourne Beach No one was injured during the incident, which happened shortly after 1 p.m. Wednesday's storm swept a pair of teenage rafters 700 yards east into the ocean from Melbourne Beach, but lifeguards were able to catch up with them, Brevard County Ocean Rescue said.

