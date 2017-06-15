Health First closing Pro Health & Fitness Center in Palm Bay Health First closing its Pro Health & Fitness in Palm Bay Check out this story on floridatoday.com: http://on.flatoday.com/2swTIig PALM BAY - Health First announced Thursday that its Health First Pro-Health & Fitness Center in Palm Bay will close at the end of the month. The closing is set for June 30. The center's staff will be provided positions at the other Pro-Health & Fitness Centers - in Melbourne, Merritt Island and Viera.

