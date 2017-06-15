Health First closing Pro Health & Fitness Center in Palm Bay
Health First closing Pro Health & Fitness Center in Palm Bay Health First closing its Pro Health & Fitness in Palm Bay Check out this story on floridatoday.com: http://on.flatoday.com/2swTIig PALM BAY - Health First announced Thursday that its Health First Pro-Health & Fitness Center in Palm Bay will close at the end of the month. The closing is set for June 30. The center's staff will be provided positions at the other Pro-Health & Fitness Centers - in Melbourne, Merritt Island and Viera.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Florida Today.
Add your comments below
Melbourne Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|The Sheriff and Bill Mick Dont Mention Opioids ...
|8 hr
|McLove
|19
|Bealls expanding stores (Jun '06)
|Jun 16
|Yidfellas v USA
|5
|Why Fear Facts About Jews? Video
|Jun 14
|Dr Shipman
|2
|Aldi stores expanding, to offer more products
|Jun 14
|Rothchild
|1
|Band Practice At Auschwitz (May '16)
|Jun 13
|Debbie Lipspat
|94
|Theres Art and then Jewish Perversion
|Jun 13
|Satanangelo
|4
|Bill Mick Jews Push For Legal Marijuana
|Jun 13
|Satanangelo
|2
Find what you want!
Search Melbourne Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC