Four people, including 11-year-old Homestead girl, airlifted Monday...

Four people, including an 11-year-old child from Homestead, were taken by air ambulance to a mainland hospital Monday afternoon following a head-on collision on U.S. 1 in the middle Florida Keys. The Florida Highway Patrol did not immediately release the name of the girl or the 33-year-old man driving the 2015 Nissan Altima in which she was a passenger pending notification of their families.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Front www.keysnet.com.