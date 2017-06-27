Four people, including 11-year-old Ho...

Four people, including 11-year-old Homestead girl, airlifted Monday...

Next Story Prev Story
Yesterday Read more: Front www.keysnet.com

Four people, including an 11-year-old child from Homestead, were taken by air ambulance to a mainland hospital Monday afternoon following a head-on collision on U.S. 1 in the middle Florida Keys. The Florida Highway Patrol did not immediately release the name of the girl or the 33-year-old man driving the 2015 Nissan Altima in which she was a passenger pending notification of their families.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Front www.keysnet.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Melbourne Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Million Dollar Welfare Fraud Guess Who Bill Mick? 10 hr Krauthammer Keith 3
Holohoax Reeducation Camps Underway 10 hr Anne Frankenstein 2
Band Practice At Auschwitz (May '16) Tue Nicky Coppalastein 96
Jews Trying Hard To End Free Speech Tue Kaganovich 1
The Sheriff and Bill Mick Dont Mention Opioids ... Tue Sassoon Family 20
Why Fear Facts About Jews? Video Tue Rabbi Kolko 4
Jews Controlled Germanys Media Mon Weinstein Bros 2
See all Melbourne Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Melbourne Forum Now

Melbourne Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Melbourne Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Notre Dame
  2. Health Care
  3. Supreme Court
  4. China
  5. Kentucky Derby
  1. Syria
  2. North Korea
  3. Wall Street
  4. Mexico
  5. Gay Marriage
 

Melbourne, FL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,455 • Total comments across all topics: 282,091,657

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC