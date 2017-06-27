Four people, including 11-year-old Homestead girl, airlifted Monday...
Four people, including an 11-year-old child from Homestead, were taken by air ambulance to a mainland hospital Monday afternoon following a head-on collision on U.S. 1 in the middle Florida Keys. The Florida Highway Patrol did not immediately release the name of the girl or the 33-year-old man driving the 2015 Nissan Altima in which she was a passenger pending notification of their families.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Front www.keysnet.com.
Add your comments below
Melbourne Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Million Dollar Welfare Fraud Guess Who Bill Mick?
|10 hr
|Krauthammer Keith
|3
|Holohoax Reeducation Camps Underway
|10 hr
|Anne Frankenstein
|2
|Band Practice At Auschwitz (May '16)
|Tue
|Nicky Coppalastein
|96
|Jews Trying Hard To End Free Speech
|Tue
|Kaganovich
|1
|The Sheriff and Bill Mick Dont Mention Opioids ...
|Tue
|Sassoon Family
|20
|Why Fear Facts About Jews? Video
|Tue
|Rabbi Kolko
|4
|Jews Controlled Germanys Media
|Mon
|Weinstein Bros
|2
Find what you want!
Search Melbourne Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC