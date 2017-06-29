Florida legislators from Brevard detail session, differences They are not unified on measure to take powers away from local government Check out this story on floridatoday.com: http://on.flatoday.com/2tuSxjC Panelists at the State of the State forum were, from left, Rep. Rene Plasencia, Rep. Randy Fine, Rep. Thad Altman, Sen. Debbie Mayfield, Sen. Dorothy Hukill and Rep. Tom Goodson. But, during a "State of the State" forum Thursday in Melbourne, they said they were generally pleased with the outcome.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Florida Today.