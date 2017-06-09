DUI driver stopped with child in car in Melbourne Drivers on Aurora Road and Eau Gallie Boulevard noticed how the man was driving Check out this story on floridatoday.com: http://on.flatoday.com/2scljoK Test scores for Brevard students improved across the board, the St Johns Heritage Parkway is experiencing more delays and a remembrance for surfing legend Dick Catri will take place Saturday. Posted June 9, 2017 A motorist charged with driving under the influence had a 6-year-old boy in the back seat of his car, Melbourne police said.

