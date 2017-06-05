Daniel Wall Desousa Scott Wall Desous...

Daniel Wall Desousa Scott Wall Desousa v. Florida Department of...

Next Story Prev Story
Sunday Read more: FindLaw

DESOUSA, Plaintiffs - Appellants, v. FLORIDA DEPARTMENT OF HIGHWAY SAFETY AND MOTOR VEHICLES, et al., Defendants, MAUREEN JOHNSON, Chief, Bureau of Records, Florida Department of Highway Safety and Motor Vehicles, Division of Motorist Services, in her individual capacity, CLAYTON BOYD WALDEN, Director of Florida Department of Highway Safety and Motor Vehicles, Division of Motorist Services, in his individual capacity, DIANNE BOWMAN, Supervisor of the Brevard County Tax Collector's Office in Indian Harbour Beach, in her individual capacity, Defendants - Appellees.

Start the conversation, or Read more at FindLaw.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Melbourne Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Jew Doctor issues Millions of Opiods 3 hr Bill Mick Absent 2
Bill Mick is a Pervert 4 hr Polansky 3
What does Trump mean for America? 4 hr Talmud Head 6
Jews Want Your Kids Dead Period 4 hr Bill Mick Absent 9
The Sheriff and Bill Mick Dont Mention Opioids ... May 30 Sheriff Israhell 15
Raymond Bobo (May '12) May 23 NJ shore 6
The Salon Professional Academy May 9 TSPA_wont_stop_me 2
See all Melbourne Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Melbourne Forum Now

Melbourne Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Melbourne Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. Boston Marathon
  3. Health Care
  4. China
  5. Supreme Court
  1. Microsoft
  2. Climate Change
  3. Tiger Woods
  4. North Korea
  5. Oakland
 

Melbourne, FL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 21,870 • Total comments across all topics: 281,558,087

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC