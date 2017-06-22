FLORIDA TODAY building for sale FLORIDA TODAY building along U.S. 1 is for sale Check out this story on floridatoday.com: http://on.flatoday.com/2tybiiR Jeff Kiel, president of FLORIDA TODAY, announced Thursday afternoon that the FLORIDA TODAY property on U.S. 1 is for sale. Video by Malcolm Denemark The expansive facility is located off U.S. 1 between Rockledge and Melbourne.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Florida Today.