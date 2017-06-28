Brevard splashes down new man-made reef

Brevard splashes down new man-made reef

Wednesday

Brevard splashes down new man-made reef Brevard County has begun to build a new artificial reef to make up for natural reef Check out this story on floridatoday.com: http://on.flatoday.com/2tZ2Eu3 A contractor for the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers has begun installing artificial reefs offshore at Pelican Beach Park. The reefs are concrete mats embedded with coquina rock being installed approximately 1000 feet offshore in 15 feet of water at 10 sites from Satellite Beach to Indialantic.

