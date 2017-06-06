BDB: Holy cow ANOTHER Fantasy 5 winner, an all-out brawl at...
Make that NINE Fantasy 5 winners so far this year, McDrama over chicken sandwiches and a horrific shooting in Orlando BDB: Holy cow ANOTHER Fantasy 5 winner, an all-out brawl at McDonald's and terrible news out of Orlando Make that NINE Fantasy 5 winners so far this year, McDrama over chicken sandwiches and a horrific shooting in Orlando Check out this story on floridatoday.com: http://on.flatoday.com/2rZufgT BDB: Holy cow ANOTHER Fantasy 5 winner, an all-out brawl at McDonald's and terrible news out of Orlando Holy cow! There was yet another Fantasy 5 lotto winner in Brevard County. That makes nine winners so far this year.
Melbourne Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Bill Mick is a Pervert
|3 min
|Polansky
|2
|Jews Want Your Kids Dead Period
|5 min
|Bill Mick Absent
|9
|What does Trump mean for America?
|1 hr
|Aponi
|5
|The Sheriff and Bill Mick Dont Mention Opioids ...
|May 30
|Sheriff Israhell
|15
|Trash pick up
|May 28
|American pie
|1
|Bealls expanding stores (Jun '06)
|May 28
|Get a Clue
|4
|Raymond Bobo (May '12)
|May 23
|NJ shore
|6
