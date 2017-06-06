Make that NINE Fantasy 5 winners so far this year, McDrama over chicken sandwiches and a horrific shooting in Orlando BDB: Holy cow ANOTHER Fantasy 5 winner, an all-out brawl at McDonald's and terrible news out of Orlando Make that NINE Fantasy 5 winners so far this year, McDrama over chicken sandwiches and a horrific shooting in Orlando Check out this story on floridatoday.com: http://on.flatoday.com/2rZufgT BDB: Holy cow ANOTHER Fantasy 5 winner, an all-out brawl at McDonald's and terrible news out of Orlando Holy cow! There was yet another Fantasy 5 lotto winner in Brevard County. That makes nine winners so far this year.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Florida Today.