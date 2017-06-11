Aldi stores expanding, to offer more ...

Aldi stores expanding, to offer more products

There are 1 comment on the Florida Today story from Sunday, titled Aldi stores expanding, to offer more products. In it, Florida Today reports that:

Aldi stores expanding, to offer more products Aldi stores are remodeling and expanding and will soon offer more products. Check out this story on floridatoday.com: http://on.flatoday.com/2sRGQzQ Aldi is undergoing a $1.6 billion nationwide expansion, revamping stores, adding more space and, ultimately, offering more products.

Join the discussion below, or Read more at Florida Today.

Leave a Comment Track Replies
Rothchild

Southwest Brevard Cnty, FL

#1 4 hrs ago
The only non kosher store in town. Its nice to buy products that arent blackmailed by Jews. Although last year I saw a Jew there at Christmas time whistling Jewish Christmas songs. Yes folks Jews are even in the Christmas business.

White Christmas. Let It Snow. Santa Baby. I’ll Be Home for Christmas. Chestnuts Roasting on an Open Fire. Silver Bells. Rudolph the Red-Nosed Reindeer.

If there is a Christmas song with "gold" in it, it's probably Jewish.

He went from one Jew song to the next and soo happy it was Christmas time dropping cans and liquid products all over the floor. These are the same people who drive in the fast lane with Jesus saves bumper stickers and where crucifix's on their necks and hang out in the kids areas of the park.
Reply »
Report Abuse Judge it!

Tell me when this thread is updated:

Subscribe Now Add to my Tracker

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Melbourne Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Why Fear Facts About Jews? Video 4 hr Dr Shipman 2
The Sheriff and Bill Mick Dont Mention Opioids ... 4 hr Fran Dresser 18
Band Practice At Auschwitz (May '16) Tue Debbie Lipspat 94
Theres Art and then Jewish Perversion Tue Satanangelo 4
Bill Mick Jews Push For Legal Marijuana Tue Satanangelo 2
Jew Doctor issues Millions of Opiods Mon Bill Mick Absent 5
More Jews Paint Swastikas on Synagogues Mon Bill Mick Absent 2
See all Melbourne Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Melbourne Forum Now

Melbourne Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Melbourne Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Health Care
  2. North Korea
  3. China
  4. Iran
  5. Mexico
  1. Hillary Clinton
  2. Syria
  3. Tiger Woods
  4. Kentucky Derby
  5. Afghanistan
 

Melbourne, FL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,275 • Total comments across all topics: 281,749,015

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC