9-year-old boy missing after fire killed 1 in Florida home
The Florida Department of Law Enforcement issued a missing child alert Sunday for Sebastian Meachum. The agency says he may be traveling with Tony and Chrissy Hughes, both 39. Brevard County Sheriff's spokesman Tod Goodyear told local news outlets the fire started Sunday morning and quickly engulfed the two-story home in Malabar, which is south of Melbourne on Florida's Atlantic coast.
