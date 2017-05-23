Woody Burke road closure in Melbourne...

Woody Burke road closure in Melbourne May 31-June 30

Tuesday May 23

The city of Melbourne will close Woody Burke Drive north of Hibiscus Boulevard to replace a failing storm pipe. Closure will be May 31-June 30, 2017.

