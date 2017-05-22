West Melbourne brush fire forces evac...

West Melbourne brush fire forces evacuations

Next Story Prev Story
19 hrs ago Read more: Florida Today

West Melbourne brush fire forces evacuations Several wooded lots were reportedly on fire as crews worked to contain blaze Check out this story on floridatoday.com: http://on.flatoday.com/2ra4YjM Fire risk is increasing statewide, causing tens of thousands of acres to burn, trapping motorists on major roads and irritating lungs throghout Florida. Video by Jim Waymer.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Florida Today.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Melbourne Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
What does Trump mean for America? 17 hr APONI 2
Bill Mick is a Pervert May 10 Polansky 1
The Salon Professional Academy May 9 TSPA_wont_stop_me 2
Raymond Bobo (May '12) May 9 Harley Biker 5
Jewish Genocide of White Europeans May 9 Simeon Mogilevich 2
Jews Want Your Kids Dead Period May 9 Baruch Goldstein 4
The Sheriff and Bill Mick Dont Mention Opioids ... May 9 Bill Mick Absent 13
See all Melbourne Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Melbourne Forum Now

Melbourne Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Melbourne Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. North Korea
  2. Pope Francis
  3. China
  4. Egypt
  5. Iran
  1. Health Care
  2. Syria
  3. Microsoft
  4. Saudi Arabia
  5. Mexico
 

Melbourne, FL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,030 • Total comments across all topics: 281,221,634

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC