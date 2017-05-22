West Melbourne brush fire forces evacuations
West Melbourne brush fire forces evacuations Several wooded lots were reportedly on fire as crews worked to contain blaze Check out this story on floridatoday.com: http://on.flatoday.com/2ra4YjM Fire risk is increasing statewide, causing tens of thousands of acres to burn, trapping motorists on major roads and irritating lungs throghout Florida. Video by Jim Waymer.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Florida Today.
Add your comments below
Melbourne Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|What does Trump mean for America?
|17 hr
|APONI
|2
|Bill Mick is a Pervert
|May 10
|Polansky
|1
|The Salon Professional Academy
|May 9
|TSPA_wont_stop_me
|2
|Raymond Bobo (May '12)
|May 9
|Harley Biker
|5
|Jewish Genocide of White Europeans
|May 9
|Simeon Mogilevich
|2
|Jews Want Your Kids Dead Period
|May 9
|Baruch Goldstein
|4
|The Sheriff and Bill Mick Dont Mention Opioids ...
|May 9
|Bill Mick Absent
|13
Find what you want!
Search Melbourne Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC