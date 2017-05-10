VIDEO: Man arrested after two-county chase

Mikawaya is recalling a single lot of its chocolate mochi ice cream sold at Trader Joe's stores because the product contains peanuts, which are not listed as an ingredient on the box. Mikawaya is recalling a single lot of its chocolate mochi ice cream sold at Trader Joe's stores because the product contains peanuts, which are not listed as an ingredient on the box.

