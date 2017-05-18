Traffic Alert: South I-95 blocked in Melbourne
TRAFFIC ALERT: South I-95 blocked in Melbourne The crash is south of Eau Gallie Boulveard Check out this story on floridatoday.com: http://on.flatoday.com/2qye7BD Southbound traffic on Interstate 95 remained partially blocked as of 5:30 p.m. for a traffic accident Thursday afternoon, the Florida Highway Patrol said. The crash happened about 4:15 p.m. at mile marker 183 near the Eau Gallie Boulevard exit.
