The Fratellis to headline Florida Tech Homecoming Fest in November The Fratellis will perform a free concert Nov. 3 in downtown Melbourne during the university's annual street party. Check out this story on floridatoday.com: http://on.flatoday.com/2rpaOh8 The Fratellis will headline the Florida Institute of Technology Homecoming Fest on Nov. 3, performing a free concert in downtown Melbourne during the university's annual street party.

