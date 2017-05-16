Suspect leaves empty-handed after Mel...

Suspect leaves empty-handed after Melbourne robbery attempt

45 min ago Read more: Florida Today

Suspect leaves empty-handed after Melbourne robbery attempt The man tried robbing an Amscot in Melbourne. Check out this story on floridatoday.com: http://on.flatoday.com/2rmJXiw An employee at Amscot Financial Services in the 1000 block of North Wickham Road said the suspect walked in about 8:40 p.m. He demanded money and wrote a note that said a bomb had been attached to the building, Melbourne police said.

