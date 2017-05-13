Storm rolls into north Brevard Saturday afternoon Storms could drift into Melbourne as well Check out this story on floridatoday.com: http://on.flatoday.com/2rcsjNH Dark clouds and rain rolled in over the Banana River is south Cocoa Beach around lunchtime Tuesday bringing in some much needed rain. Northern Brevard County will be visited by some storms late Saturday afternoon, with a slim chance of the rain and thunder traveling south, the National Weather Service said.

