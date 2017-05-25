Some Brevard commissioners don't like night meetings Commissioners are in disagreement as to what time meetings will start. Check out this story on floridatoday.com: http://on.flatoday.com/2rm2QFG Brevard County Commission Chairman Curt Smith said he wants to go back to having 9 a.m. County Commission meetings, instead of alternating between 9 a.m. and 6 p.m. A majority of the County Commission isn't thrilled about having half of their regular meetings start at 6 p.m., instead of 9 a.m. County Commission Chairman Curt Smith and Commissioner Jim Barfield said they would prefer to have fewer evening meetings altogether.

