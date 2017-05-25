Some Brevard commissioners don't like night meetings
Some Brevard commissioners don't like night meetings Commissioners are in disagreement as to what time meetings will start. Check out this story on floridatoday.com: http://on.flatoday.com/2rm2QFG Brevard County Commission Chairman Curt Smith said he wants to go back to having 9 a.m. County Commission meetings, instead of alternating between 9 a.m. and 6 p.m. A majority of the County Commission isn't thrilled about having half of their regular meetings start at 6 p.m., instead of 9 a.m. County Commission Chairman Curt Smith and Commissioner Jim Barfield said they would prefer to have fewer evening meetings altogether.
