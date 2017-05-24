Severe storms quickly move into Titusville, Melbourne The National Weather Service is cautioning that severe thunderstorms will push into Brevard this afternoon and evening. Check out this story on floridatoday.com: http://on.flatoday.com/2rhE5dV UPDATE: Storms are moving quickly northeast into Titusville, Melbourne, Vero Beach and Okeechobee, National Weather Service officials warn.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Florida Today.