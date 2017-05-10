Police: Possible piece from plane splashes near Eau Gallie Causeway Melbourne police are investigating calls that a piece from a plane in distress splashed near the Eau Gallie Causeway Check out this story on floridatoday.com: http://on.flatoday.com/2q3p9OR Melbourne police are investigating whether something -possibly a chunk of a propeller from an overhead aircraft - splashed into the waters near the Eau Gallie Causeway Wednesday morning. The incident was reported about 10:50 a.m. just as an aircraft approaching Orlando Melbourne International Airport issued a distress call, said Lt.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Florida Today.