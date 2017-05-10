Police: Possible piece from plane spl...

Police: Possible piece from plane splashes near Eau Gallie Causeway

Next Story Prev Story
21 hrs ago Read more: Florida Today

Police: Possible piece from plane splashes near Eau Gallie Causeway Melbourne police are investigating calls that a piece from a plane in distress splashed near the Eau Gallie Causeway Check out this story on floridatoday.com: http://on.flatoday.com/2q3p9OR Melbourne police are investigating whether something -possibly a chunk of a propeller from an overhead aircraft - splashed into the waters near the Eau Gallie Causeway Wednesday morning. The incident was reported about 10:50 a.m. just as an aircraft approaching Orlando Melbourne International Airport issued a distress call, said Lt.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Florida Today.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Melbourne Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Bill Mick is a Pervert Wed Polansky 1
The Salon Professional Academy Tue TSPA_wont_stop_me 2
Raymond Bobo (May '12) May 9 Harley Biker 5
Jewish Genocide of White Europeans May 9 Simeon Mogilevich 2
Jews Want Your Kids Dead Period May 9 Baruch Goldstein 4
The Sheriff and Bill Mick Dont Mention Opioids ... May 9 Bill Mick Absent 13
NJ Rabbi Buggers 12 Year Old Boy May 3 Bill Mick Absent 1
See all Melbourne Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Melbourne Forum Now

Severe Weather Alert

Fire Warning for Brevard County was issued at May 12 at 3:48AM EDT

Melbourne Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Melbourne Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Boston Marathon
  2. China
  3. North Korea
  4. Health Care
  5. Iran
  1. South Korea
  2. Mexico
  3. Syria
  4. Pope Francis
  5. Supreme Court
 

Melbourne, FL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,446 • Total comments across all topics: 280,950,383

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC