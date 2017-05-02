Police: K9 died after officer left it in car at Melbourne courthouse A police dog left in a hot patrol car died as his Sebastian police partner went to Melbourne courthouse Check out this story on floridatoday.com: http://on.flatoday.com/2qu4X6T A police dog like the one pictured is dead after authorities said a Sebastian, Florida police officer left him inside his car while he was at the Melbourne courthouse Investigators are reviewing the circumstances surrounding the death of a Sebastian Police Department K-9 found dead in a patrol officer's car after he returned from a hearing at the Brevard County courthouse in Melbourne on Friday.

