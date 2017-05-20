Off The Traxx in Melbourne reopens after inspection
Off The Traxx in Melbourne reopens after inspection Dozens of violations, including roaches, forced the Melbourne restaurant's closure Friday. Check out this story on floridatoday.com: http://on.flatoday.com/2rDCmvC Following a poor health inspection report and eight hours of clean-up, management at Off The Traxx Sports Bar & Grille announced they re-opened the downtown eatery Saturday after state officials forced them to temporarily close .
Start the conversation, or Read more at Florida Today.
