More youth arrested in a Palm Bay car theft Police charge juveniles with stealing car and dumping it Check out this story on floridatoday.com: http://on.flatoday.com/2qs5s3C An 8-year-old girl who police said was spotted on a surveillance video breaking into a car with another juvenile was arrested on felony charges and will face a juvenile judge later next month. Just days after Palm Bay police booked an 8-year-old child on a vehicle burglary charge , officers with the agency arrested three classmates in an unrelated case and charged them with stealing a car from an apartment complex.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Florida Today.