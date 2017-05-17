More youth arrested in a Palm Bay car theft
More youth arrested in a Palm Bay car theft Police charge juveniles with stealing car and dumping it Check out this story on floridatoday.com: http://on.flatoday.com/2qs5s3C An 8-year-old girl who police said was spotted on a surveillance video breaking into a car with another juvenile was arrested on felony charges and will face a juvenile judge later next month. Just days after Palm Bay police booked an 8-year-old child on a vehicle burglary charge , officers with the agency arrested three classmates in an unrelated case and charged them with stealing a car from an apartment complex.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Florida Today.
Add your comments below
Melbourne Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Bill Mick is a Pervert
|May 10
|Polansky
|1
|The Salon Professional Academy
|May 9
|TSPA_wont_stop_me
|2
|Raymond Bobo (May '12)
|May 9
|Harley Biker
|5
|Jewish Genocide of White Europeans
|May 9
|Simeon Mogilevich
|2
|Jews Want Your Kids Dead Period
|May 9
|Baruch Goldstein
|4
|The Sheriff and Bill Mick Dont Mention Opioids ...
|May 9
|Bill Mick Absent
|13
|NJ Rabbi Buggers 12 Year Old Boy
|May 3
|Bill Mick Absent
|1
Find what you want!
Search Melbourne Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC