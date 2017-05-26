Melbourne police involved in standoff in Eau Gallie
Officers have blocked Eau Gallie Boulevard westbound traffic at Croton Road, the police department tweeted shortly after 2:30 p.m. Melbourne police involved in standoff in Eau Gallie Officers have blocked Eau Gallie Boulevard westbound traffic at Croton Road, the police department tweeted shortly after 2:30 p.m. Check out this story on floridatoday.com: http://on.flatoday.com/2rpDsPv Melbourne police are involved in a standoff with a barricaded suspect near Eau Gallie Boulevard and Holland Street, a north-south road just east of Wickham Road.
