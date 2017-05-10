Melbourne man dies after crashing int...

Melbourne man dies after crashing into hydrant, getting pulled beneath car

Melbourne man dies after crashing into hydrant, getting pulled beneath car The man was caught in pressurized water flow and washed beneath car, authorities report Check out this story on floridatoday.com: http://on.flatoday.com/2q3AcHT A 89-year-old Melbourne man is dead after apparently striking a hydrant in a residential area in Viera and getting washed under his vehicle by the pressurized water flow, authorities reported. The man was pulled away from the rushing waters by several witnesses, just moments after the 10:10 a.m. Wednesday accident on Tavistock Drive near the intersection of Crelford Way in the Gatwick Manor subdivision.

