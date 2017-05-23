Melania will be first White House Catholic since Kennedy

Melania says she'll pray every day for hospitalized children following Papal meeting - as she reveals she will be the first Catholic to live in the White House since the Kennedys Then she went to a Vatican-affiliated pediatric hospital where she met with children, prayed in a chapel and laid flowers at the feet of a statue of Mary One boy she met, who needed a donor heart, will get his organ transplant, the hospital learned just hours after Melania's visit She and her sister weren't baptized as infants and didn't make their First Holy Communion along with other kids their age Her father was a member of the Communist Party in Slovenia in order to work, and the party was official atheist Melania opened a February presidential rally in Florida by surprising the president with a recitation of the Lord's Prayer When Melania Trump recited The Lord's Prayer before a Melbourne, Florida ... (more)

