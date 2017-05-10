Man dies after crashing into hydrant,...

Man dies after crashing into hydrant, sucked into hole

Thursday Read more: The Miami Herald

Authorities say an elderly Florida man is dead after getting sucked into a hole created by a damaged fire hydrant. Florida Today reports that 89-year-old Robert Dreyer of Melbourne struck the hydrant with his car in a Viera neighborhood Wednesday morning.

