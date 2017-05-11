Man charged in Melbourne chase
Man charged in Melbourne chase A Ft. Pierce man faces charges after a two-county chase that ended in Indian River Check out this story on floridatoday.com: http://on.flatoday.com/2q5SqbP A 26-year-old Fort Pierce man is in custody after a two-county police chase that wound through several Brevard County cities before ending in a traffic crash in Indian River County, authorities reported.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Florida Today.
Add your comments below
Melbourne Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Bill Mick is a Pervert
|Wed
|Polansky
|1
|The Salon Professional Academy
|Tue
|TSPA_wont_stop_me
|2
|Raymond Bobo (May '12)
|Tue
|Harley Biker
|5
|Jewish Genocide of White Europeans
|Tue
|Simeon Mogilevich
|2
|Jews Want Your Kids Dead Period
|Tue
|Baruch Goldstein
|4
|The Sheriff and Bill Mick Dont Mention Opioids ...
|Tue
|Bill Mick Absent
|13
|NJ Rabbi Buggers 12 Year Old Boy
|May 3
|Bill Mick Absent
|1
Find what you want!
Search Melbourne Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC