Is it time to kill Trump's 'America F...

Is it time to kill Trump's 'America First' rhetoric?

Next Story Prev Story
Sunday Read more: The Raw Story

U.S. President Donald Trump speaks during his "Make America Great Again" rally at Orlando Melbourne International Airport in Melbourne, Florida, U.S. February 18, 2017. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque As Donald Trump embarks on his first foreign tour, taking in some of the world's most troubled hotspots, his administration must be hoping that the president's domestic fires - Michael Flynn, Russia and leaking allegations - burn out in his absence.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Raw Story.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Melbourne Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
What does Trump mean for America? 4 hr APONI 2
Bill Mick is a Pervert May 10 Polansky 1
The Salon Professional Academy May 9 TSPA_wont_stop_me 2
Raymond Bobo (May '12) May 9 Harley Biker 5
Jewish Genocide of White Europeans May 9 Simeon Mogilevich 2
Jews Want Your Kids Dead Period May 9 Baruch Goldstein 4
The Sheriff and Bill Mick Dont Mention Opioids ... May 9 Bill Mick Absent 13
See all Melbourne Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Melbourne Forum Now

Melbourne Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Melbourne Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Pope Francis
  2. North Korea
  3. Egypt
  4. China
  5. Iran
  1. Syria
  2. Microsoft
  3. Saudi Arabia
  4. Health Care
  5. Mexico
 

Melbourne, FL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,082 • Total comments across all topics: 281,207,997

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC