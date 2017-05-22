Is it time to kill Trump's 'America First' rhetoric?

U.S. President Donald Trump speaks during his "Make America Great Again" rally at Orlando Melbourne International Airport in Melbourne, Florida, U.S. February 18, 2017. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque As Donald Trump embarks on his first foreign tour, taking in some of the world's most troubled hotspots, his administration must be hoping that the president's domestic fires - Michael Flynn, Russia and leaking allegations - burn out in his absence.

