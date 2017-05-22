Is it time to kill Trump's 'America First' rhetoric?
U.S. President Donald Trump speaks during his "Make America Great Again" rally at Orlando Melbourne International Airport in Melbourne, Florida, U.S. February 18, 2017. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque As Donald Trump embarks on his first foreign tour, taking in some of the world's most troubled hotspots, his administration must be hoping that the president's domestic fires - Michael Flynn, Russia and leaking allegations - burn out in his absence.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Raw Story.
Add your comments below
Melbourne Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|What does Trump mean for America?
|4 hr
|APONI
|2
|Bill Mick is a Pervert
|May 10
|Polansky
|1
|The Salon Professional Academy
|May 9
|TSPA_wont_stop_me
|2
|Raymond Bobo (May '12)
|May 9
|Harley Biker
|5
|Jewish Genocide of White Europeans
|May 9
|Simeon Mogilevich
|2
|Jews Want Your Kids Dead Period
|May 9
|Baruch Goldstein
|4
|The Sheriff and Bill Mick Dont Mention Opioids ...
|May 9
|Bill Mick Absent
|13
Find what you want!
Search Melbourne Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC