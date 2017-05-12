Investigation continues into police dog's death Diesel died in his handler's patrol car in Melbourne Check out this story on floridatoday.com: http://on.flatoday.com/2r9R0KR Investigators are conducting a criminal investigation into circumstances surrounding the death of a Sebastian Police Department K-9 Unit dog in the officer's car in Melbourne on Friday. Once Melbourne police finish their investigation, the State Attorney's Office will determine if any charges will be filed against the Sebastian police officer whose police dog partner died in his patrol car in Melbourne last month, officials said.

