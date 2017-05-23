Iconic Melbourne High mural saved from demolition Generations of students stretching backs to the 1980s remember the iconic mural inside Melbourne High School's cafeteria. Check out this story on floridatoday.com: http://on.flatoday.com/2qTAly1 Efforts are being made to save the mural in the wall of the Melbourne High School cafeteria done by well-known artist Phil Roberts.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Florida Today.