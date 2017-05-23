Iconic Melbourne High mural saved fro...

Iconic Melbourne High mural saved from demolition

Next Story Prev Story
Tuesday May 23 Read more: Florida Today

Iconic Melbourne High mural saved from demolition Generations of students stretching backs to the 1980s remember the iconic mural inside Melbourne High School's cafeteria. Check out this story on floridatoday.com: http://on.flatoday.com/2qTAly1 Efforts are being made to save the mural in the wall of the Melbourne High School cafeteria done by well-known artist Phil Roberts.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Florida Today.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Melbourne Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Jews Want Your Kids Dead Period May 31 flbob 7
The Sheriff and Bill Mick Dont Mention Opioids ... May 30 Sheriff Israhell 15
Trash pick up May 28 American pie 1
News Bealls expanding stores (Jun '06) May 28 Get a Clue 4
What does Trump mean for America? May 26 flbob 4
Raymond Bobo (May '12) May 23 NJ shore 6
Bill Mick is a Pervert May 10 Polansky 1
See all Melbourne Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Melbourne Forum Now

Melbourne Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Melbourne Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. Supreme Court
  3. Climate Change
  4. Gunman
  5. North Korea
  1. China
  2. Microsoft
  3. Kentucky Derby
  4. Tiger Woods
  5. Tornado
 

Melbourne, FL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 17,810 • Total comments across all topics: 281,506,527

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC