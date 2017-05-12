Highmark Insurance of Florida Names Drake Underwriting Manager

Highmark Insurance, a Melbourne, Fla.-based leading provider of business and commercial insurance, general liability and workers' cmpensation property, has named Darrell Drake as underwriting manager. In his new position, Drake, a resident of Palm Bay, Fla., will oversee Highmark Insurance's commercial clients, including reviewing policies for accuracy, getting quotes, comparing coverage and issuing policies.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Insurance Journal West.