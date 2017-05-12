Highmark Insurance of Florida Names Drake Underwriting Manager
Highmark Insurance, a Melbourne, Fla.-based leading provider of business and commercial insurance, general liability and workers' cmpensation property, has named Darrell Drake as underwriting manager. In his new position, Drake, a resident of Palm Bay, Fla., will oversee Highmark Insurance's commercial clients, including reviewing policies for accuracy, getting quotes, comparing coverage and issuing policies.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Insurance Journal West.
Add your comments below
Melbourne Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Bill Mick is a Pervert
|May 10
|Polansky
|1
|The Salon Professional Academy
|May 9
|TSPA_wont_stop_me
|2
|Raymond Bobo (May '12)
|May 9
|Harley Biker
|5
|Jewish Genocide of White Europeans
|May 9
|Simeon Mogilevich
|2
|Jews Want Your Kids Dead Period
|May 9
|Baruch Goldstein
|4
|The Sheriff and Bill Mick Dont Mention Opioids ...
|May 9
|Bill Mick Absent
|13
|NJ Rabbi Buggers 12 Year Old Boy
|May 3
|Bill Mick Absent
|1
Find what you want!
Search Melbourne Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC