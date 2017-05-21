After a long stretch without any substantial rain, weather officials say the Space and Treasure coasts are set to see more showers Hello Stranger: Rain returns to Brevard After a long stretch without any substantial rain, weather officials say the Space and Treasure coasts are set to see more showers Check out this story on floridatoday.com: http://on.flatoday.com/2rHCgTo After more than a month of intense, dry heat and worries about the potential for fast-moving brush fires, the Space Coast is heading into a week where it could see a gradual increase in substantial rainfall. That means a welcome relief for those hoping to revive dried out lawns or ponds.

