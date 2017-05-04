Generous donations provide 2nd student with new wheelchair
The National Honor Society held a fundraiser in January to buy Tre Daniels a new wheelchair after his started falling apart. A new one costs more than $3,000, but thanks to the generosity of the public, they ended up raising four times their goal.
Start the conversation, or Read more at NBC2 News.
Comments
Add your comments below
Melbourne Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|NJ Rabbi Buggers 12 Year Old Boy
|May 3
|Bill Mick Absent
|1
|Jackie Mason on Red Talmud headed Khazar Jew Trump
|May 3
|Berkowitz
|1
|Bill Mick is a Closet Jew
|May 3
|Jael Drumpfelstein
|7
|Band Practice At Auschwitz (May '16)
|May 3
|Herman Rosenblat
|93
|greed
|May 3
|Sheriff Israhell
|2
|The Sheriff and Bill Mick Dont Mention Opioids ...
|May 3
|Bill Mick Absent
|11
|Iheart Media Looming on Bankruptcy
|Apr 26
|Bob Pittman
|8
Find what you want!
Search Melbourne Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC