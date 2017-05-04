Generous donations provide 2nd studen...

Generous donations provide 2nd student with new wheelchair

The National Honor Society held a fundraiser in January to buy Tre Daniels a new wheelchair after his started falling apart. A new one costs more than $3,000, but thanks to the generosity of the public, they ended up raising four times their goal.

