First time in 7 years: No Cuban migrants to US caught at sea
The U.S. Coast Guard is hailing a landmark: Last month was the first in seven years when no Cuban migrants were caught trying to reach the U.S. by sea. Coast Guard Commandant Paul Zukunft told The Wall Street Journal that no vessels were seized in April, and Coast Guard officials confirmed the data on Friday.
Melbourne Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Bill Mick is a Pervert
|May 10
|Polansky
|1
|The Salon Professional Academy
|May 9
|TSPA_wont_stop_me
|2
|Raymond Bobo (May '12)
|May 9
|Harley Biker
|5
|Jewish Genocide of White Europeans
|May 9
|Simeon Mogilevich
|2
|Jews Want Your Kids Dead Period
|May 9
|Baruch Goldstein
|4
|The Sheriff and Bill Mick Dont Mention Opioids ...
|May 9
|Bill Mick Absent
|13
|NJ Rabbi Buggers 12 Year Old Boy
|May 3
|Bill Mick Absent
|1
