First time in 7 years: No Cuban migrants to US caught at sea

The U.S. Coast Guard is hailing a landmark: Last month was the first in seven years when no Cuban migrants were caught trying to reach the U.S. by sea. Coast Guard Commandant Paul Zukunft told The Wall Street Journal that no vessels were seized in April, and Coast Guard officials confirmed the data on Friday.

