Commissioners exempt fireworks from Brevard burn ban Brevard County commissioners take action based on not ruining Fourth of July fun or hurting fireworks retailers Check out this story on floridatoday.com: http://on.flatoday.com/2py4jUd The sale and use of fireworks will be exempt from a new Brevard County burn ban ordinance that county commissioners unanimously approved this week. County commissioners decided this week that they didn't want to do anything that could potentially reduce residents' Fourth of July fun - or hurt the fireworks industry.

