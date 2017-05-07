Colorado teacher accused of letting k...

Colorado teacher accused of letting kids hit Trump pinata

Next Story Prev Story
Yesterday Read more: 680News

President Donald Trump gestures during the "Make America Great Again Rally" at Orlando-Melbourne International Airport Saturday, Feb. 18, 2017, in Melbourne, Fla. School officials in Colorado are investigating allegations that a high school Spanish teacher allowed students to hit a pinata with a picture of President Donald Trump on it during a Cinco de Mayo celebration.

Start the conversation, or Read more at 680News.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Melbourne Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Jewish Genocide of White Europeans 5 hr Simeon Mogilevich 2
Jews Want Your Kids Dead Period 5 hr Baruch Goldstein 4
The Sheriff and Bill Mick Dont Mention Opioids ... 6 hr Bill Mick Absent 13
Raymond Bobo (May '12) Mon LB I Surfer 4
NJ Rabbi Buggers 12 Year Old Boy May 3 Bill Mick Absent 1
Jackie Mason on Red Talmud headed Khazar Jew Trump May 3 Berkowitz 1
Bill Mick is a Closet Jew May 3 Jael Drumpfelstein 7
See all Melbourne Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Melbourne Forum Now

Severe Weather Alert

Fire Weather Watch for Brevard County was issued at May 09 at 2:18PM EDT

Melbourne Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Melbourne Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. North Korea
  3. Health Care
  4. South Korea
  5. Syria
  1. Mexico
  2. Gunman
  3. Egypt
  4. Kentucky Derby
  5. Iran
 

Melbourne, FL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,748 • Total comments across all topics: 280,888,244

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC