Business Briefs: Hispanic chamber honors
Fifteen local businesses, organizations and individuals were honored during the recent Florida Puerto Rican/Hispanic Chamber of Commerce's 15th-annual Don Juan Ponce de Leon Banquet and Gala Awards in Melbourne. The Economic Development Commission of Florida's Space Coast will host Open Door for Innovation with Gregory J. Weiner, CEcD, EDC Senior Director, Business Development, and Robert Ashley, NASA Technology Liaison, 1-5 p.m May 31 at Groundswell Startups Inc., 2412 Irwin St., Melbourne.
